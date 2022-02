Hulu today has added 94 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The new movies include The Doors, Oliver Stone’s 1991 love letter to the legendary 1960s band featuring Jim Morrison; three Batman movies including the 1989 classic starring Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight and Jack Nicholson as his always smiling nemesis, The Joker; Borat, the 2006 comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen as a dimwitted correspondent from Kazakhstan who comes to America in search of Pamela Anderson and other cultural phenomenon; and Fight Club, the 1999 drama from director David Fincher which stars Edward Norton as a meek worker-bee who breaks out of his shell (and breaks a few bones) when he joins an underground boxing community.

Also notable: Rosemary’s Baby, the spooky 1968 drama from director Roman Polanski which stars Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who suspects a mysterious group wants to kidnap her baby. Farrow is brilliant and haunting as the paranoid (or is she?) mother and film auteur John Cassavetes plays her loving (but possibly suspicious) hubbie to perfection.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

1984 (1985)

A BETTER LIFE (2011)

THE ACCUSED (1988)

AIRPLANE! (1980)

ALI (2001)

ALMOST FAMOUS (2000)

THE AMBASSADOR (1985)

APARTMENT TROUBLES (2014)

ARCTIC (2018)

ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BATMAN (1989)

BATMAN RETURNS (1992)

BATMAN FOREVER (1995)

BATMAN & ROBIN (1997)

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)

BEETHOVEN (1992)

BEETHOVEN’S 2ND (1993)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

BORAT: CULTURAL LEARNINGS OF AMERICA… (2006)

BROKEN ARROW (1996)

THE BRONZE (2015)

CASUALTIES OF WAR (1989)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2000)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003)

COUSINS (1989)

CROCODILE DUNDEE (1986)

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON (2008)

DATE MOVIE (2006)

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE (2001)

THE DOORS (1991)

EL DORADO (1967)

FIGHT CLUB (1999)

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004)

THE FLINTSTONES (1994)

THE FRENCH CONNECTION (1971)

THE GLASS CASTLE (2017)

GLORY (1989)

HAMBURGER HILL (1987)

HE GOT GAME (1998)

HITCH (2005)

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003)

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)

INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1956)

THE JANUARY MAN (1989)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

JOHN CARPENTER’S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)

JUST WRIGHT (2010)

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005)

LAKE PLACID (1999)

LIAR (1997)

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002)

LUCKY (2017)

MAJOR LEAGUE (1989)

MAN ON FIRE (1987)

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE (1962)

MCLINTOCK! (PRODUCER’S CUT) (1963)

MIRRORS (2008)

MISS BALA (2011)

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)

NARC (2002)

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021)

THE ONE (2001)

OSCAR (1991)

THE OTHER GUYS (2010)

PATRIOT GAMES (1992)

PLANET 51 (2009)

REAL GENIUS (1985)

THE RING TWO (2005)

THE RING TWO (UNRATED) (2005)

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993)

ROSEMARY’S BABY (1968)

ROXANNE (1987)

SAFE (2012)

SEVEN POUNDS (2008)

SMALL SOLDIERS (1998)

SNOW DAY (2000)

THE SONS OF KATIE ELDER (1965)

STEP UP (2006)

THE STEPFATHER (2009)

STICK IT (2006)

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)

SUMMER RENTAL (1985)

SWING VOTE (2008)

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983)

THAT THING YOU DO! (1996)

TOMBSTONE (1993)

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010)

TURBULENCE (1997)

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2010)

WHIPLASH (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)

YOU AGAIN (2010)

