HBO Max today (February 1, 2022) is adding 71 new movies to its lineup.

The new films include Chinatown, the classic noir detective story starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway; Defending Your Life, the brilliant comedy starring (and directed by) Albert Brooks who must explain his dubious life decisions after entering an afterlife that mysteriously looks like Century City on a Saturday afternoon; Network, the prescient satire of big media from the perspective of an aging network executive played flawlessly by William Holden; and The Searchers, the classic 1956 western from director John Ford, starring John Wayne as a ruthless cowboy who searches for his niece (Natalie Wood) after she’s kidnapped by the Comanches.

Learn the true story behind the making of Chinatown.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis are also available on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years a Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon and the Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris with Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park on Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

