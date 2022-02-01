Dish subscribers in 21 markets are set to miss both this month’s Winter Olympics and Super Bowl due to the satcaster’s carriage disputes with owners of NBC network affiliates. NBC has the exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to both the 2022 Winter Olympics (which start Thursday) and the 2022 Super Bowl on February 13.
The satellite service is missing more than 100 channels due to fee fights dating back more than two years and the list includes 64 Tegna-owned local affiliates. The Tegna stations include 20 local NBC affiliates:
KPNX-TV in Phoenix, KUSA-TV in Denver, WTLV-TV in Jacksonville, WXIA-TV in Atlanta, KTVB-TV in Boise, Idaho, WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, WCSH in Portland, Maine, KARE-TV in Minneapolis, KSDK-TV in St. Louis, WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, WKYC-TV in Cleveland, WLBW-TV in Bangor, Maine, KGW-TV in Portland, Oregon, KTFT-TV in Twin Falls, Idaho, WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, KBMT-TV in Beaumont, Texas, KWES-TV in Odessa/Midland, Texas, WCNC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, KCEN-TV in Waco, Texas and KING-TV in Seattle.
In addition, Dish is missing KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri, in a separate dispute with its owner, the University of Missouri.
Dish could settle one or both disputes before the Olympics and Super Bowl, but that seems unlikely. The satellite service’s fight with Tegna is now almost four months old and two sides have filed counter claims of ‘bad faith’ negotiating against each other at the Federal Communications Commission.
The Dish-KOMU blackout dates back to last March.
However, major events such as the Super Bowl have sometimes triggered settlements between pay TV providers and station owners. Anxious that they will miss the big game, viewers will put more pressure on their providers and local stations to end the fight. This in turn often prompts local politicians to get involved by calling for the two sides to settle.
If the disputes do not end, Dish subscribers in the 21 markets could watch the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service. However, that will require a subscription to Peacock which starts at $4.99 a month.
NBC will broadcast the game for free via TV antennas.
— Phillip Swann
@TVAnswerman
The people that are effected the most by these fights are the ones who live in rural areas. Where I live, I’m controlled by locals that do not send enough signals for an antenna to work at my house. So they make the cable and satellite companies pay to do they the job the local channel is supposed to do—provide free tv to their owned geographic area. I live roughly halfway between two markets but I’m owned by one and denied access to the other. Our congress is so stupid, I don’t think they even realize what they have done. If a station owns a certain geographic area and does not provide a signal at your address for an antenna, then I think they should have to pay the satellite and cable companies to deliver their signal to the area. The tv stations should be required to cover the area that they have assigned as theirs. All the tv companies would have to do is install more broadcast points. More towers and problem is solved. But it probably would be less expensive on them to let the satellite and cable complies deliver their free signal to all their market! But owing the area and not covering it with their signal and then charging someone to do their job does not seem fair to me at all! But then again, this is all about laws that our congress has passed!
I hope the “planned” ownership of Directv to DISH never, ever happens!
This is what we would have to look forward to. DISH isn’t interested in its responsibilities to broadcast all legal TV in any given market. They have no desire to work with the Sports Nets or any others unless it makes a ton of moo-la!
Let this be a forewarning. I know you seem to be for this merger. Thinking that this may save the satellite business for a few extra years. I say if this is the service we can expect, then the Satellite and its Co.s deserve their fate.
Seriously we all know that Satellite TV is destined for the history books sooner then later. I unfortunately can not receive TV signals or cable where I have my satellite. I am a sports enthusiast (a very nice way of putting it). I love the ability to receive every Sports Net in the country plus Baseball, Football and Basketball. It is all very expensive, but it keeps me home at night… You know if DISH gets Directv, this will be gone!