Amazon today has added 45 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The new movies include three Die Hard films with Bruce Willis as the New York cop combatting evil forces of various varieties; Lincoln, the Steven Spielberg-directed biofilm starring Daniel Day-Lewis as our 16th president; Platoon, Oliver Stone’s 1986 Vietnam drama starring Charlie Sheen as a grunt in the brush who’s torn between two sergeants (Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe) who have violently different views of how to conduct the war; and Walk the Line, the intense biofilm starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Man in Black, legendary singer Johnny Cash.

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Amazon Prime:

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

