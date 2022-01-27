Netflix next month (February 2022) plans to add 104 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup,
The new titles will include Inventing Anna, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Julia Garner (Ozark, The Americans) as a real-life con artist who convinced the New York elite she was a German heiress; The Tinder Swindler, a Netflix original documentary about a 31-year-old Israeli who defrauded women he met on Tinder by tricking them into thinking he was a billionaire; Murderville, a Netflix original improv comedy starring Wil Arnett as a clueless detective who teams with a celebrity in each episode to solve (or try to solve) a murder; and season two of Space Force, the Netflix original comedy series starring Steve Carell as an Air Force general charged with starting a new military unit in outer space.
Also notable in February: The Dark Knight, director Chris Nolan’s angst and adrenaline-fueled drama with Christian Bale as Batman going toe to toe with The Joker, played deliciously by the late Heath Ledger; Caddyshack, the hilarious and drug-fueled send-up of country club life starring Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Ted Knight and Rodney Dangerfield; and The Exorcist, the 1973 satanic horror film from director William Friedkin that’s so scary it will make your head spin. (Get it?)
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2022 to Netflix:
February 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Addams Family
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner 300
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
February 2
Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 3
Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES
February 4
Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM
February 8
Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES|
Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY
February 9
Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM
February 10
Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES
February 11
Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 12
Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES
February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
February 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 17
Erax — NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
February 18
The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
February 20
Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM
February 21
Halloween (2007)
February 22
Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 23
Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
UFO — NETFLIX FILM
February 24
Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 25
Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
Restless — NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES
February 28
My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
Dates to be announced
Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES
Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@TVAnswerMan