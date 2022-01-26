Fox tonight (January 26) will stream the Marquette-Seton Hall college basketball game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The contest, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

Marquette, which is 22nd ranked, enters the game with a 14-6 record while 20th ranked Seton Hall is 12-6. The two teams played 11 days ago with Marquette winning 73-72 on a last second free throw by guard Greg Elliott. Seton Hall tonight is a four-point favorite.

Fox also plans to stream Saturday’s UConn-DePaul game in 4K HDR, beginning at 6:30 p.n. ET. UConn is 14-4 while DePaul is 10-9.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry both games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The network will simulcast both 4K games in HD on FS1.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

