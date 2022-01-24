Dish tonight could lose 12 local channels in seven markets due to a programming dispute with their owner, Morgan Murphy Media.

The stations over the weekend posted a viewer alert advising Dish subscribers that they could lose their signals if a new agreement is not signed by 7 p.m. ET tonight.

“The WISC-TV carriage agreement with DISH expires at (7 p.m. ET) Monday, January 24. While we wish to avoid a disruption in your DISH service, without an agreement or extension, DISH could choose to remove our programming from its lineup,” states the notice posted by WISC-TV, the CBS affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin.

Update: The stations this afternoon have removed the warning. It’s unclear if a settlement has been reached and, if it has, whether it’s a temporary or long-term deal. We have asked Dish for a comment.

Update 2: The station warnings are back up, suggesting no agreement has been reached yet.

Update 3: Dish just issued this statement: “we are still working to reach a fair long term deal to avoid any service interruption.“

The seven markets affected by the dispute are Joplin, Missouri, Spokane, Washington, Yakima, Washington, Kennewick, Washington, Victoria, Texas, LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Dish has yet to issue a statement in response to the Morgan Murphy Media posting. But the satcaster may be a bit busy trying to settle at least a dozen other carriage disputes that have left more than 100 channels missing in its lineup, including 64 Tegna-owned locals.

The Dish-Morgan Murphy fight has been brewing for several months. Morgan Murphy threatened to remove its signals from Dish last October, but the two companies signed a short-term agreement to allow negotiations to continue.

Update: Dish’s Twitter customer service team posted this today:

“We don’t understand why Morgan Murphy Media has chosen to put our customers in the middle of its negotiations. We are still working to reach a fair long term deal to avoid any service interruption.”

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

