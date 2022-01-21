Hulu next month (February 2022) plans to add 140 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including four originals.

The new titles will include the eight-episode series premiere of Pam and Tommy, a Hulu original dramatic series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee whose lives become tabloid fodder after the unauthorized release of their sex tape. Hulu will premiere the first three episodes on February 2 and one episode each Wednesday the next five weeks.

Also notable on Hulu in February: The complete season two of Dollface, a Hulu original series starring Kat Dennings who must use her imagination to recover from a broken relationship; the complete season six of Trolls: TrollsTopia, a Hulu original animated series based on the children’s movie; No Exit, a Hulu original movie starring Havana Rose Liu as a young woman who stumbles onto a kidnapping mystery; and the season two premiere of Your Attention Please, a Hulu original anthology series featuring creators of color.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2022 to Hulu:

February 1

Your Attention Please: Season 2 Premiere

Top Chef: Complete Season 18

1984 (1985)

A BETTER LIFE (2011)

THE ACCUSED (1988)

AIRPLANE! (1980)

ALI (2001)

ALMOST FAMOUS (2000)

THE AMBASSADOR (1985)

APARTMENT TROUBLES (2014)

ARCTIC (2018)

ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BATMAN (1989)

BATMAN RETURNS (1992)

BATMAN FOREVER (1995)

BATMAN & ROBIN (1997)

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)

BEETHOVEN (1992)

BEETHOVEN’S 2ND (1993)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

BORAT: CULTURAL LEARNINGS OF AMERICA… (2006)

BROKEN ARROW (1996)

THE BRONZE (2015)

CASUALTIES OF WAR (1989)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2000)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003)

COUSINS (1989)

CROCODILE DUNDEE (1986)

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON (2008)

DATE MOVIE (2006)

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE (2001)

THE DOORS (1991)

EL DORADO (1967)

FIGHT CLUB (1999)

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004)

THE FLINTSTONES (1994)

THE FRENCH CONNECTION (1971)

THE GLASS CASTLE (2017)

GLORY (1989)

HAMBURGER HILL (1987)

HE GOT GAME (1998)

HITCH (2005)

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003)

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)

INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1956)

THE JANUARY MAN (1989)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

JOHN CARPENTER’S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)

JUST WRIGHT (2010)

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005)

LAKE PLACID (1999)

LIAR (1997)

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002)

LUCKY (2017)

MAJOR LEAGUE (1989)

MAN ON FIRE (1987)

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE (1962)

MCLINTOCK! (PRODUCER’S CUT) (1963)

MIRRORS (2008)

MISS BALA (2011)

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)

NARC (2002)

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (2021)

THE ONE (2001)

OSCAR (1991)

THE OTHER GUYS (2010)

PATRIOT GAMES (1992)

PLANET 51 (2009)

REAL GENIUS (1985)

THE RING TWO (2005)

THE RING TWO (UNRATED) (2005)

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993)

ROSEMARY’S BABY (1968)

ROXANNE (1987)

SAFE (2012)

SEVEN POUNDS (2008)

SMALL SOLDIERS (1998)

SNOW DAY (2000)

THE SONS OF KATIE ELDER (1965)

STEP UP (2006)

THE STEPFATHER (2009)

STICK IT (2006)

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)

SUMMER RENTAL (1985)

SWING VOTE (2008)

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983)

THAT THING YOU DO! (1996)

TOMBSTONE (1993)

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010)

TURBULENCE (1997)

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2010)

WHIPLASH (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)

YOU AGAIN (2010)

Released February 2

Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Released February 3

BASKETBALL AND OTHER THINGS: COMPLETE SEASON 1

THE DEEP HOUSE (2021)

Released February 4

BEANS (2021)

THE BETA TEST (2021)

UN GALLO CON MUCHOS HUEVOS (2015)

Released February 5

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

Released February 8

CLOTILDA: LAST AMERICAN SLAVE SHIP (2022) (National Geographic)

Released February 10

To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

GULLY (2021)

Released February 11

Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Released February 14

THE SPACE BETWEEN (2021)

Released February 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 15

Encounter: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2B

CHEER SQUAD SECRETS (2020)

DISTRICT B13 (2004)

FIREHEART (2022)

HAMMER OF THE GODS (2013)

THE SHAPE OF WATER (2017)

WHO IS KILLING THE CHEERLEADERS? (2020)

Released February 17

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

A HOUSE ON THE BAYOU (2021)

Released February 18

THE KING’S MAN (2021)

THE FEAST (2021)

Released February 19

Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Released February 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

HOW IT ENDS (2021)

Released February 24

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere (FX)

THE LAST RITE (2021)

Released February 25

NO EXIT (2022) (Hulu Original)

Released February 27

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS (2018)

