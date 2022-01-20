TV Answer Man, I read your article about the Packers and 49ers not being in 4K. I’m bummed because it would be a great game for 4K in my opinion. The teams are fun to watch and it will be played at Lambeau! If that game isn’t in 4K, will any other NFL playoff game this weekend be in 4K? — Carl, Milwaukee.

Carl, you’re right. As I reported last night, it appears Fox has no plans to do a 4K broadcast of this Saturday’s NFC playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. You can read this article for more details.

But what about the other playoff games this weekend, you ask? CBS is slated to air the Bengals-Titans game at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Bills-Chiefs contest at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday while NBC will broadcast the Rams-Buccaneers game on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Will one of those be available in 4K?

Alas, the answer is no.

No surprise. NBC has never done a single NFL game, playoff or otherwise, in 4K and isn’t even broadcasting next month’s Super Bowl in the format. Same for CBS which has never done a 4K NFL game and last year didn’t do the Super Bowl in 4K, either.

This is not encouraging news for 4K enthusiasts as it’s doubtful that Fox will do the NFC championship in 4K as well. However, if that changes, the TV Answer Man will update this article with the details.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

