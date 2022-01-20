Amazon Prime next month (February 2022) plans to add 64 new movies and TV shows to its Prime lineup, including nine Amazon originals.

The new titles will include season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Amazon original comedy series starring Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s New York housewife who becomes an accidental comedian; Book of Love, an Amazon original romantic/comedy movie starring Sam Claflin as an author whose nondescript novel mysteriously becomes a hit in Mexico; and I Want You Back, an Amazon original movie starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as jilted lovers who decide to team up to destroy their exes’ current relationships.

Also notable: Reacher, an Amazon original crime series starring Alan Ritchson as a former Army officer who travels the county in search of injustice and dangerous dilemmas. (The show is based on the Lee Child book series and not the Tom Cruise starring movie series of the same name and similar plotline.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2022 to Amazon Prime:

February 1

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Revenge Body with Khloe

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

Feb. 2

Freakonomics (2010)

Feb. 4

Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Feb. 11

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Homestay (2022)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series

Feb. 18

Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series: Season 4

The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series

Feb. 25

The Protégé (2021)

