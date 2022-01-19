FuboTV has joined YouTube TV in announcing that it will stream next month’s Winter Olympics in 4K. The two are the only multi-channel, live streaming services that provide 4K programming.

Unlike YouTube TV, whose 4K Olympics coverage will be offered to anyone subscribing to its $20 a month add-on 4K plan, FuboTV will not charge extra for its 4K feed. The bad news, however, is that FuboTV will only provide the 4K Olympics in three markets: New York, Boston and Los Angeles, a FuboTV spokeswoman tells the TV Answer Man.

The Winter Olympics, which will take place in Beijing, China, will run from February 3 through February 20. Although the games start in roughly two weeks, other pay TV providers have yet to confirm they will air the Olympics in 4K. The cable and satellite operators appeared to be awaiting NBC’s official announcement that it will include a 4K feed for the games.

A NBC spokesman told the TV Answer Man yesterday that the announcement is expected “soon.”

DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon, Comcast were among the TV providers that offered the 2021 Summer Olympics in 4K so they could join YouTube TV and FuboTV in carrying the Winter Olympics in the format as well. The TV Answer Man will post updates here when more information is available.

