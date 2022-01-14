HBO Max is now offering its ads-included streaming service for $7.99 a month and the ads-free version for $11.99, a 20 percent reduction from the regular price of $9.99 a month and $14.99 a month respectively.

The reduced rate would be good for 12 months although you could cancel at any time during the subscription. Once the 12 months are over, the regular rates would apply.

The offer, which is available through January 25, can only be obtained at HBOMax.com and via the following providers: Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Google Play and Roku. Only new and returning subscribers are eligible to sign up at the lower price. Existing subscribers are not eligible.

The ads-free version includes the entire HBO Max catalog as well as select titles in 4K and the ability to download titles to watch offline. The cheaper ads-included HBO Max does not include 4K or offline downloads. To learn more about the HBO Max offer, click here.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

