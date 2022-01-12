Fox this Sunday (January 16) will air the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles wild card round game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The Bucs-Eagles matchup will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. You can access the 4K feed by clicking on the thumbnail description of the Bucs-Eagles game in the Fox Sports app. (Fox network affiliates will simulcast the contest in high-def.)

Tampa Bay (13-4) this morning is an 8.5-point favorite to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Fox this weekend will also begin its 4K HDR coverage of the 2021-22 college basketball season with one game on Saturday, one on Sunday and two on Martin Luther King Day on Monday. See this article for more details.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

