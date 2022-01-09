FuboTV has announced it will stream 15 2021-22 college basketball games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) as well as Big East tournament action in March.

In addition, Fox will stream the games in 4K on its Fox Sports app on compatible devices which include the Apple TV 4K, 4K-enabled Fire TV devices and 4K-enabled Roku products. (See this article for more details on which 4K streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports app.)

DIRECTV, Comcast, Dish, Verizon, YouTube TV and Optimum are among the providers that are also likely tp provide the games in 4K on special 4K channels, but they have yet to make an official announcement. You can also watch the action in 4K on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The Fox/FuboTV 4K coverage will begin this Saturday with the Seton Hall-Marquette game at noon ET. Fox and FuboTV will stream the Butler-Villanova contest in 4K the following day at noon ET. (Fox will simulcast both games in HD on FS1.)

Fox and Fubo have two 4K games on tap for January 17 starting with the Purdue-Illinois match up at noon ET and then the Notre Dame-Howard contest at 2:30 p.m. ET. (Fox will simulcast those two games in HD on Fox network affiliates.)

Note: Fox produces its sporting events, including NFL games, in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p signal and converts it to a 4K format.

Upscaling 4K is different than what’s called, native 4K, which means the original event was produced in 4K, and broadcast or streamed in 4K as well. This is how ESPN produces its 4K sportscasts.

While some videophiles prefer native 4K over upscaled 4K, Fox’s 4K broadcasts are done with HDR (High Dynamic Range) while ESPN’s 4K events are not. HDR provides a more vivid picture, particularly more vivid colors. If done poorly, it can look like someone took out a few crayons and colored the images. But if it’s done right, the picture is more dynamic and evocative.

Here is the list of the 15 4K HDR games scheduled on Fox and FuboTV as well as the Big East toiurnament games in March:

15-Jan 12:00 PM NCAABB Seton Hall at Marquette FS1 4K 16-Jan 12:00 PM NCAABB Butler at Villanova FS1 4K 17-Jan 12:00 PM NCAABB Purdue at Illinois FOX 4K 17-Jan 2:30 PM NCAABB Notre Dame at Howard FOX 4K 18-Jan 9:00 PM NCAABB Providence at Seton Hall FS1 4K 21-Jan 7:00 PM NCAABB Illinois at Maryland FS1 4K 22-Jan 12:00 PM NCAABB Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1 4K 26-Jan 5:00 PM NCAABB Marquette at Seton Hall FS1 4K 29-Jan 6:30 PM NCAABB UConn at DePaul FS1 4K 3-Feb 8:00 PM NCAABB Iowa at Ohio State FS1 4K 5-Feb TBD NCAABB Michigan State at Rutgers FS1 4K 6-Feb 12:00 PM NCAAWBB Tennessee at UConn FS1 4K 8-Feb 8:30 PM NCAABB Villanova at St. John’s FOX 4K 9-Feb 7:00 PM NCAABB Xavier at Seton Hall FS1 4K 13-Feb 12:00 PM NCAAWBB Xavier at Providence FS1 4K 9-Mar 4:30 PM NCAABB Big East Tournament – 1st Round

Teams TBD FS1 4K 9-Mar 7:00 PM NCAABB Big East Tournament – 1st Round

Teams TBD FS1 4K 9-Mar 9:30 PM NCAABB Big East Tournament – 1st Round

Teams TBD FS1 4K 10-Mar 12:00 PM NCAABB Big East Quarterfinal 1

Teams TBD FS1 4K 10-Mar 2:30 PM NCAABB Big East Quarterfinal 2

Teams TBD FS1 4K 10-Mar 7:00 PM NCAABB Big East Quarterfinal 3

Teams TBD FS1 4K 10-Mar 9:30 PM NCAABB Big East Quarterfinal 4

Teams TBD FS1 4K 11-Mar 6:30 PM NCAABB Big East Semifinal 1

Teams TBD FS1 4K 11-Mar 9:00 PM NCAABB Big East Semifinal 2

Teams TBD FS1 4K 12-Mar 6:30 PM NCAABB Big East Final

Teams TBD FOX 4K

