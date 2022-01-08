Verizon announced this morning that it has reached a new carriage agreement with Tegna which will return the broadcaster’s five local stations to the FiOS TV lineup.

The stations that have been returned are: WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C., WPMT-TV, the Fox affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, WVEC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia, WGRZ-TV, the NBC affiliate in Buffalo and WCCT-TV, the CW affiliate in Waterbury, Connecticut.

They had been missing in Verizon’s lineup since Tuesday night when the old carriage pact between the companies expired.

“Good news! We’ve been able to reach an agreement with Tegna to restore their channels on Fios TV,” Verizon says in a terse statement on its web site. “We appreciate your patience during these talks, and we thank you for your support.”

Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed. The company were fighting over how much Verizon should pay to carry the Tegna stations.

Tegna remains in carriage blackouts with Dish and Mediacom. The Dish blackout began last October while Mediacom has been without Tegna stations since December 2020.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

