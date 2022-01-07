TV Answer Man, I was reading that FuboTV is big on live sports so I was thinking of switching to them because I am a big-time sports fan. In your opinion, is FuboTV good for sports fans? Will it have all the games I want? — Richie, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Richie, for those not familiar with FuboTV, it’s a live streaming service that offers more than 100 channels for $64.99 a month. (You can get more channels in more expensive, or add-on plans.) You watch FuboTV over the Internet using a computer or connected device that includes the FuboTV app, such as Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

Unlike many cable and satellite operators, FuboTV does not require signing any contracts, and it offers a free seven-day trial.

But does FuboTV carry all the sports channels a ‘big-time’ sports fan would require in a pay TV service?

The answer is maybe not. But before we explain, let’s look at which sports channels FuboTV does offer:

The streamer carries ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, the NFL Network, beIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, the Golf Channel, FS2, the Olympic Channel, the Sportsman Channel and TVG. In an add-on package for an extra $7.99 a month, it also includes NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Stadium, the Tennis Channel, ACC Network, Pac 12 Network, ESPNU, ESPNews and the SEC Network. You can also order the NBA League Pass as a separate subscription for $28.99 a month.

(Note: Some of the channels listed above are included in FuboTV’s more expensive plans which can cost as much as $79.99 a month.)

The streamer also has some regional sports networks including::

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Marquee Sports Network

MSG and MSG+

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

NESN

Root Sports Northwest

SNY — SportsNet New York

FuboTV charges a regional sports fee up to $6 a month if you receive one of those channels. (It’s also worth noting that you can watch your regional sports net when you’re traveling if you logged in to your FuboTV app from your home area within the last month.

For no extra charge, the live streaming service also includes select NBC and Fox-produced games in 4K such as Premier League Soccer, college basketball, NFL Thursday Night Football and college football games. (But it does not carry ESPN’s 4K broadcasts, including Monday night’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.)

Now let’s look at what FuboTV does not offer:

Fubo does not carry the Bally Sports regional sports nets or the Yes Network, the Longhorn Network, Altitude, MASN or SportsNet LA. It also doesn’t have the Turner-owned TNT and TBS which broadcasts MLB, NHL and NBA games.

Since FuboTV is investing heavily in sports wagering, this could change in the coming months. But for now, those are some big omissions if you’re accustomed to watching your local team on a regional sports channel and/or national telecasts on the Turner-owned networks.

Bottom line: If you want to watch all your favorite sports, you will probably be disappointed by FuboTV’s lineup. But if you are only interested in a select group of teams or channels, you might find that Fubo’s offering does the job.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

