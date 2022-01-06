YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has announced that it will offer next month’s Winter Olympics in 4K.

The streamer, which made the announcement on its Twitter page, is the first pay TV service to say it will offer NBC’s coverage of the games in 4K. The Winter Olympics, which will take place in Beijing, China, will run from February 3 through February 20.

“The countdown to the #WinterOlympics starts NOW! Stream select Winter Olympics events LIVE in 4K from Feb 3-Feb 20 on @NBCOlympics,” YouTube TV tweeted last night.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon, Comcast and FuboTV are among the TV providers that offered the 2021 Summer Olympics in 4K so they could join YouTube TV in carrying the Winter Olympics in the format as well. The TV Answer Man will post updates here when more information is available.

NBC has yet to issue an official announcement regarding the 4K coverage of the games so it’s uncertain which events will be available in the format. During the Summer Olympics, NBC provided footage from the opening and closing ceremonies, gymnastics, track and field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis, and other sports in 4K.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

