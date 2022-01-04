Q. I am hoping that the Super Bowl will be in 4K this season. But my question is whether any NBA games are in 4K? I think it would look fantastic. I have Comcast, but I have not seen any games listed in 4K. Can you tell me who has the NBA in 4K? Does YouTube TV? — Jamal, Bowie, Maryland.

Jamal, NBC is broadcasting this season’s Super Bowl on February 13. The network has yet to reveal its plans for the game, including whether it will be available in 4K. However, since NBC has never done a single NFL game in 4K, I am not hopeful. But there’s always a first time so I will keep pestering the network for more information in the coming weeks.

To date, Fox is the only network that has offered an NFL game in 4K. In fact, Fox does both NFL regular season (Thursday night games) and select playoff games in 4K as well as select college football and basketball contests.

ESPN broadcasts some college action in 4K, but has yet to produce a NFL contest in the format. (Editor’s Note: I am expecting a confirmation this week from ESPN on its 4K plans for college football’s national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on January 10. ESPN told me in November that it would do the game in 4K. However, when I recently asked for details such as which providers would offer it in 4K, a network spokesperson said it would make an announcement closer to the game.)

While the 4K picture quality, in my humble opinion, can vary, it can truly enhance the viewing experience when it’s done right.

Click Amazon: See the New Year Discounts!

Now to your NBA question:

DIRECTV is the only pay TV provider that offers NBA games in 4K. The satcaster airs some NBA TV games in 4K as well as Los Angeles Lakers games from Spectrum SportsNet, and Denver Nuggets games which are produced by the Altitude Channel. In fact, DIRECTV tonight is scheduled to air the Sacramento Kings-Lakers game in 4K with tipoff at 10:35 p.m. ET.

Comcast, your pay TV provider, does not provide any NBA games in 4K nor does YouTube TV.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

