Sling TV, which is owned by Dish, has stopped offering its first month of service to new customers for $10, which was $25 off the regular price.

The streamer cut its first month price to $10 for one week in February as part of a Valentine Day’s deal and then resumed in Aprill until today.



The $10 offer, which included 50 hours of free DVR storage (a $5 a month value), was available for Sling’s Blue or Orange plans.

Sling TV has replaced the $10 a month promo with a three-day free trial. The streamer had stopped offering free trials in March of this year.

The Sling Blue plan, which now costs $35 a month for every month of service, provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package, which also costs $35 a month for every month of service, offers approximately 30 channels. But the plan includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Sling is also offering a bundle of Blue and Orange for $50 per month. Under the previous promotion, the Blue/Orange bundle was $20 for the first month.

