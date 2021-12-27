Fox on Tuesday night (December 28) will offer a 4K broadcast of college football’s Holiday Bowl between the NC State Wolfpack and UCLA Bruins from Petco Park in San Diego. The game, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET, can be streamed in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the Holiday Bowl on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox will also simulcast the game in HD on Fox network affiliates.

As of Monday morning, the game is scheduled to begin as planned despite a Covid outbreak within the UCLA team which threatens to keep several Bruins players on the sidelines. The 18th ranked Wolfpack (9-3) is a two-point favorite against the unranked Bruins (8-4).

Note: Fox's 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

