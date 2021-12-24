Netflix next month (January 2022) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 47 Netflix originals.
The new titles will include part one (seven episodes) of season four of Ozark, the Netflix original drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a dysfunctional married couple who become accidental partners with a Columbian drug cartel. Part two, which will also include seven episodes, will conclude the series later this year. (Date for part two has not been announced.)
Also notable in January: The third and final season of After Life, the Netflix original comedy/drama starring Ricky Gervais as a grieving widow who discovers truth is the best medicine for depression; The Woman In the House Across the Street From the Girl In the Window, a Netflix original comedy series (starring Kristen Bell) mocking the horror/thriller genre; Munich: The Edge of War, a Netflix original movie chronicling England’s attempt to pacify a psychopathic Adolf Hitler prior to the start of World War II; and Archive 81, a Netflix original sci-fi series about a researcher (Mamoudou Athie) who discovers a hidden trove of videotapes that could explain a mysterious disappearance from 25 years before.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2022 to Netflix:
Jan. 1
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — Netflix Film
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — Netflix Series
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Jan. 4
Action Pack — Netflix Family
Jan. 5
Four to Dinner — Netflix Film
Rebelde — Netflix Series
Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Series
The Wasteland — Netflix Film
Jan. 7
Hype House — Netflix Series
Johnny Test: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Jan. 10
Undercover: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Jan. 11
Dear Mother — Netflix Film
Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — Netflix Film
Jan. 13
Brazen — Netflix Film
Chosen — Netflix Series
The Journalist — Netflix Series
Photocopier — Netflix Film
Jan. 14
After Life: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Archive 81 — Netflix Series
Blippi: Adventures
Blippy’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House — Netflix Series
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — Netflix Family
This Is Not a Comedy — Netflix Film
Jan. 16
Phantom Thread
Jan. 17
After We Fell
Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble — Netflix Family
Jan. 19
El marginal: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Netflix Documentary
Juanpis González – The Series — Netflix Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — Netflix Documentary
The Royal Treatment — Netflix Film
Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich: The Edge of War — Netflix Film
My Father’s Violin — Netflix Film
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — Netflix Series
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family
Summer Heat — Netflix Series
That Girl Lay Lay
Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir — Netflix Documentary
Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary
Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series
Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness — Netflix Family
Feria: The Darkest Light — Netflix Series
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Netflix Series
Home Team — Netflix Film
In From the Cold — Netflix Series
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — Netflix Series
Dates To Be Announced
All of Us Are Dead — Netflix Series
I Am Georgina — Netflix Series
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — Netflix Series
— Phillip Swann
