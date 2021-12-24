Netflix next month (January 2022) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 47 Netflix originals.

The new titles will include part one (seven episodes) of season four of Ozark, the Netflix original drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a dysfunctional married couple who become accidental partners with a Columbian drug cartel. Part two, which will also include seven episodes, will conclude the series later this year. (Date for part two has not been announced.)

Also notable in January: The third and final season of After Life, the Netflix original comedy/drama starring Ricky Gervais as a grieving widow who discovers truth is the best medicine for depression; The Woman In the House Across the Street From the Girl In the Window, a Netflix original comedy series (starring Kristen Bell) mocking the horror/thriller genre; Munich: The Edge of War, a Netflix original movie chronicling England’s attempt to pacify a psychopathic Adolf Hitler prior to the start of World War II; and Archive 81, a Netflix original sci-fi series about a researcher (Mamoudou Athie) who discovers a hidden trove of videotapes that could explain a mysterious disappearance from 25 years before.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2022 to Netflix:

Jan. 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — Netflix Film

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — Netflix Series

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Jan. 4

Action Pack — Netflix Family

Jan. 5

Four to Dinner — Netflix Film

Rebelde — Netflix Series

Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Series

The Wasteland — Netflix Film

Jan. 7

Hype House — Netflix Series

Johnny Test: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Jan. 10

Undercover: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Jan. 11

Dear Mother — Netflix Film

Jan. 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — Netflix Film

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Jan. 13

Brazen — Netflix Film

Chosen — Netflix Series

The Journalist — Netflix Series

Photocopier — Netflix Film

Jan. 14

After Life: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Archive 81 — Netflix Series

Blippi: Adventures

Blippy’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House — Netflix Series

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — Netflix Family

This Is Not a Comedy — Netflix Film

Jan. 16

Phantom Thread

Jan. 17

After We Fell

Jan. 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — Netflix Family

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Jan. 19

El marginal: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Netflix Documentary

Juanpis González – The Series — Netflix Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Jan. 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — Netflix Documentary

The Royal Treatment — Netflix Film

Jan. 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich: The Edge of War — Netflix Film

My Father’s Violin — Netflix Film

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Summer Heat — Netflix Series

That Girl Lay Lay

Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir — Netflix Documentary

Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary

Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series

Jan. 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — Netflix Family

Feria: The Darkest Light — Netflix Series

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Netflix Series

Home Team — Netflix Film

In From the Cold — Netflix Series

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — Netflix Series

Dates To Be Announced

All of Us Are Dead — Netflix Series

I Am Georgina — Netflix Series

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — Netflix Series

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

