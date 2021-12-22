Fox on Christmas (Saturday, December 25) will have a special gift for 4K enthusiasts with a 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Cleveland Browns game at 4:30 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. The game can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox will also simulcast the game in HD on Fox network affiliates, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime. The day’s second game, between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, will be in HD at 8:15 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Before you get excited that Fox is doing a non-Thursday night game in 4K, the game is considered part of the Thursday Night Football series. The network has never done a regular season NFL game in 4K other than the Thursday Night Football games although it has broadcast NFL playoff games and the Super Bowl in the format.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles. Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

