Hulu next month (January 2022) plans to add 181 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including three Hulu originals.

The new titles will include two episodes of season one of How I Met Your Father, a Hulu original comedy inspired by the CBS hit, How I Met Your Father. This edition stars Hilary Duff as a young woman named Sophie who pursues true love on Tinder and elsewhere. Kim Cattrall plays Duff as an older woman who explains to her son how she finally met her match, his father.

Also notable in January: Sex Appeal, a Hulu original teen comedy film starring Mika Abdalla as a methodical young woman who plans to learn everything about sex before she meets her long-distance boyfriend. The cast also includes Margaret Cho, Paris Jackson and Fortune Feimster.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2022 to Hulu:

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10,000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Jan. 2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Jan. 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Jan. 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

Jan. 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Jan. 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Jan. 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

Jan. 11

I’m Your Man (2021)

Jan. 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6 — Hulu Original

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Jan. 14

Sex Appeal (2022) — Hulu Original

Bergman Island (2021)

Jan. 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Jan. 17

Georgetown (2021)

Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere — Hulu Original

Jan. 19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Jan. 20

The Estate (2020)

Jan. 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Jan. 22

American Night (2021)

Jan. 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Jan. 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Jan. 27

Mayday (2021)

Jan. 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Jan. 29

Stop and Go (2021)

Jan. 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Jan. 31

Monarch: Series Premiere

