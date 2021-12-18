Comcast Xfinity said earlier this month it would add the ACC Network on December 22, but the cable operator surprised the conference’s fans yesterday by adding the channel five days early.

The addition comes after Comcast and Disney announced on November 30 that they had signed a new multi-year carriage agreement that included the ACC Network. Until yesterday, Comcast had never carried the sports channel since its launch in 2019.

The ACC Network is now available on Xfinity’s channel 1325 on Digital Starter plans in states within the ACC Network footprint. Xfinity subscribers outside the footprint can watch the ACC Network on channel 1325 if they have a more expensive Digital Preferred plan.

The conference said yesterday that the ACC Network is now carried by every major satellite, cable, streaming and telco TV service in the nation with availability to nearly 90 million households.

The ACC Network annually televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports, including football, baseball, softball, field hockey, volleyball, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, lacrosse and soccer, plus news and information shows and original programming.

