Amazon next month (January 2022) plans to add 79 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup, including four Amazon originals.

The new titles will include The Tender Bar, an Amazon original dramatic movie directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck as a Long Island bartender who becomes a surrogate father to a talented but confused young boy; Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, an Amazon original animated movie and the fourth installment in the series about a hotel managed by Count Dracula; new episodes of Do, Re & Mi, the Amazon original animated series for kids about a trio of singing birds; and season one of As We See It, an Amazon original series about three young roommates who begin the adult journey while living on the autism spectrum.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2022 to Amazon Prime:

January 1

127 Hours (2010)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Enemy At The Gates (2001)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Facing Ali (2009)

Fat Albert (2004)

Good Hair (2009)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013) Kick-Ass (2010)

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Like Mike (2002)

Mad Money (2008)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Mystery Team (2009)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Once (2007)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Push(2009)

Red Tails (2012)

Runaway Bride (1999)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

Shopgirl (2005)

Sinister (2013)

Sister Act (1992)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stargate (1994)

Super Troopers (2002)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants (2011)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sapphires (2013)

Traitor (2008)

Unfaithful (2002)

The Village (2004)

Waitress (2007)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Words And Pictures (2014)

The Missing (2003)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Available January 5

Deadly Detention (2017)

The Student (2017)

Available January 7

The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Available January 10

Colombiana (2011)

Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)

Available January 12

A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)

The Intouchables (2012)

Squadgoals (2018)

Twinsanity (2018)

Available January 13

The Master (2012

Available January 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available January 21

As We See It – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

A Hero

Available January 28

Needle In A Timestack (2021)

