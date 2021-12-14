AT&T has announced that most U-verse TV packages will rise from $5 to $8 a month effective January 23, 2022.

The company, which owns a 70 percent stake in U-verse, DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, posted the new pricing on its web site. It’s likely that AT&T will post new price increases for DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream later this week, if not later today. The Streamable reported last week that Stream’s Choice package is expected to rise by $5 a month in January while Ultimate and Premier will see a $10 increase monthly.

In its U-verse post, AT&T blames the price increase on the rising cost of programming fees, and the increase in the nation’s inflation rate which has neared six percent.

“Due to increased programming costs, we’re adjusting the price of our video packages. Periodically, TV network owners increase the fees they charge AT&T for the right to broadcast their movies, shows, and sporting events. In addition, this year we have experienced higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers,” AT&T states.

AT&T last January raised U-verse’s prices by $5 a month to $9 a month. In January 2022, the following U-verse TV packages will see increases:

$5 a month increase:

U-family

U-family All In

U100

$7 a month increase:

U200

U200 All In

U200 Latino

U200 Latino All In

$8 a month increase:

U300

U300 All In

U300 Latino

U300 Latino All In

U400

U450

U450 All In

U450 Latino

U450 Latino All In

The U-Basic package will see no increase in January, AT&T said.

The company added that promotional prices will not change until the promotion expires.

“Have a U-verse® TV introductory offer? You’ll keep that discount until it expires. Once your offer period ends, you’ll pay the new price for your package,” the company says.

— Phillip Swann

