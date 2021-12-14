DIRECTV revealed today that it will raise prices on programming packages from $1 a month to $10 a month effective January 23, 2022.

The company also said it was adjusting its regional sports network fees, saying some customers will see no change or a rate decrease while others will see up to a $2 monthly increase. You can see your RSN fee by clicking here.

DIRECTV posted the new prices on its web site. The notice states that the price increase is necessary due to the increased cost of acquiring programming, and the nation’s rising inflation rate. U-verse, a sister TV service to DIRECTV, earlier in the day offered a similar reason for increasing prices next month.

“Due to increased programming costs, we’re adjusting the price of our video packages,” DIRECTV states. “Periodically, TV network owners increase the fees they charge DIRECTV for the right to broadcast their movies, shows and sporting events. In addition, this year we have experienced higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers.”

DIRECTV last January raised prices on most programming packages for existing customers by $1 a month to $9 a month, but it lowered the rate for Showtime, Starz and Cinemax by $3 a month each. There are no price changes in the three premium channels in today’s notice.

Here is the DIRECTV price increase (by package) that will take effect on January 23, 2022:

$1 a month increase

BASIC CHOICE

BASIC

FAMILY

$3 a month increase

PREFERRED CHOICE

$4 a month increase

BASICO

FAMILIAR

MAS LATINO

MAS MEXICO

OPCION ESPECIAL

OPCION EXTRA ESPECIAL

OPTIMO MAS

SELECT

SELECT CLASSIC

SELECT CHOICE

$5 a month increase

Entertainment

Entertainment Classic

$6 a month increase

MAS ULTRA

MAS ULTRA ORIGINAL

FAMILIAR ULTRA

OPCION ULTRA ESPECIAL

$7 a month increase

CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE LIMITED

TOTAL CHOICE Mobile

$8 a month increase

LO MAXIMO

OPCION PREMIER

PREMIER

XTRA

PREFERRED XTRA

CHOICE XTRA CLASSIC

ULTIMATE

$10 a month increase

MAX

PLUS

DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service is also likely to announce new pricing today. The Streamable reported last week that Stream’s Choice package is expected to rise by $5 a month in January while Ultimate and Premier will see a $10 increase monthly.

— Phillip Swann

