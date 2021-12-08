Roku and Google this morning announced they have signed a new carriage pact that will allow the streaming device to carry both YouTube and YouTube TV.

The multi-year agreement comes a day before the old pact was set to expire which could have removed both apps from Roku’s Channel Store. (YouTube TV was already missing from the Roku Channel Store, but it was available via a link on the YouTube app.)

It was uncertain if Roku owners who had previously downloaded the two apps could have continued to use them if the old agreement expired. But it’s a moot point now thanks to the new deal.

“Effective today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV,” Roku said in a statement. “This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.”

During the months-long public feud between the companies, Roku accused Google of trying to exert undue influence over its search feature, a charge denied by Google. Terms of the new agreement were not made public today so it’s unknown if the search scrap was resolved.

The settlement comes at an important time for Roku as it tries to sell more devices for the holiday season. Consumers can now purchase a new Roku product with the confidence that both YouTube and YouTube TV will be on the platform.

— Phillip Swann

