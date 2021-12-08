DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service owned by satcaster DIRECTV, has added 28 PBS affiliates as of today.

The streamer announced in October that it would add all PBS stations sometime in 2022 with the first additions coming later this year. This includes the station’s live feed as well as a free Video on Demand library.

During the last few weeks, DIRECTV Stream has been adding the stations in intervals with 10 new affiliates coming on board today.

“Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we’re partnering with PBS to deliver DIRECTV Stream customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer.

DIRECTV Stream is the second major live streamer to offer the local PBS stations. YouTube TV added 100 PBS locals in September 2019.

The current list of live PBS feeds on DIRECTV Stream now includes stations in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Louisville and Charlotte, North Carolina, among others.

Here is the list of PBS stations that DIRECTV Stream has added as of today. (Stations in bold are being added today and may not be live yet when you read this.)

Los Angeles, CA

KOCE

Palm Springs

KOCE

Santa Barbara

KOCE

Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Monterey-Salinas

KQET

San Francisco-Oak-San Jose, CA

KQED

Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota), FL

WEDU

Austin, TX

KLRU

Charlotte, NC

WUNG

Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem, NC

WUNL

Greenville-N.Bern-Washington, NC

WUNK

Myrtle Beach-Florence

WUNU

Norfolk-Portsmouth, VA

WUND

Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC

WUNC

Wilmington, NC

WUNJ

Greenvlle-Sprtnbrg-Ash.,And., NC

WUNF

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI

WDCQ

Toledo, OH

WGTE

Charleston-Huntington, WV

WKAS

Cincinnati, OH

WCVN

Evansville, IN

WKOH

Lexington, KY

WKLE

Louisville, KY

WKPC

Paducah-C.Gird-Harbg

WKPD

Boise, ID

KAID

Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID

KISU

Spokane, WA

KCDT

Twin Falls, ID

KIPT



— Phillip Swann

