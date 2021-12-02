Fox this Saturday (December 4th) will stream the Mountain West conference championship game between Utah State and San Diego State in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The contest, which begins at 3 p.m. ET, can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Nineteenth ranked San Diego State enters the game with a 11-1 record while unranked Utah State is 9-3.

Fox previously announced it will also stream the Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Iowa in 4K HDR. The game, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday (December 4), will be played at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

Second ranked Michigan enters the game with a 11-1 record while 15th ranked Iowa is 10-2. Michigan, which could land a berth in the national championship game on January 10 with a victory on Saturday, is a 10.5-point favorite over Iowa.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry both games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The network will simulcast both 4K games in HD on Fox network affiliates.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

— Phillip Swann

