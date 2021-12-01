Netflix today has added 34 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include The Power of the Dog, a Netflix original thriller/western film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as 1920s ranching brothers in Montana with dangerous secrets. The film, which is directed by Jane Campion (The Piano, In the Cut), is now generating a 95 score via the critics at Rottentomatoes.com.

“The Power of the Dog builds tremendous force, gaining its momentum through the harmonious discord of its performances, the nervous rhythms of Jonny Greenwood’s score and the grandeur of its visuals,” writes Manohla Darigs of the New York Times.

Also added today: Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s 2002 sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it.

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Netflix:

The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

