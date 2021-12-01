Netflix today has added 34 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include The Power of the Dog, a Netflix original thriller/western film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as 1920s ranching brothers in Montana with dangerous secrets. The film, which is directed by Jane Campion (The Piano, In the Cut), is now generating a 95 score via the critics at Rottentomatoes.com.
“The Power of the Dog builds tremendous force, gaining its momentum through the harmonious discord of its performances, the nervous rhythms of Jonny Greenwood’s score and the grandeur of its visuals,” writes Manohla Darigs of the New York Times.
Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Sales!
Also added today: Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s 2002 sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it.
Here is the complete list of new films added today to Netflix:
The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Sales!
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Sales!
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann