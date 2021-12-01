Hulu today has added 69 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The new films include Days of Heaven, the visually-stunning 1978 drama from director Terrence Malick which stars Richard Gere and Brooke Adams as early 1900s grifters who con a wealthy but lonely farmer, played by playwright extraordinaire Sam Shepard; Dead Man Walking, the 1995 anti-capital punishment drama starring Sean Penn and Susan Sarandon; Bull Durham, the 1988 baseball comedy from director Ron Shelton (a former minor league baseball player in the Orioles organization) which stars Kevin Costner as a career-long minor leaguer who’s summoned to tutor a talented but dimwitted pitcher (Tim Robbins); Silverado, the 1985 western that made the aforementioned Costner a star; and the three Ocean’s Eleven films from director Steven Soderbergh.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ADDICTED (2014)

ALEX CROSS (2012)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL IS LOST (2013)

ARMAGEDDON (1998)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOW (2001)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

THE CRAZIES (2010)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

CUJO (1983)

THE CURSE (1987)

DAYS OF HEAVEN (1978)

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

EARTH TO ECHO (2014)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

FLIGHTPLAN (2005)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)

HER SMELL (2018)

HIDE AND SEEK (2005)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

HOLY MAN (1998)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLERS (2019)

I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009)

JAGGED EDGE (1985)

KING KONG (1976)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997)

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

REGARDING HENRY (1991)

RIO (2008)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SILVERADO (1985)

SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL (1987)

SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STEPHEN KING’S GRAVEYARD SHIFT (1990)

STEPHEN KING’S THINNER (1996)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

TROLL (1986)

THE WARRIORS (1979)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

— Phillip Swann

