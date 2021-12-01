HBO Max today is adding 55 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include No Country For Old Men, the Coen Brothers’ flawless neo-western starring Josh Brolin as a good old boy who stumbles upon a jackpot of money but is then pursued by a ruthless, coin-flipping killer, played deliciously by Javier Bardem. (And let’s not overlook the commanding performance of Tommy Lee Jones as the weather-beaten sheriff.) Joel and Ethan Coen have conspired to make cinema brilliance over the years with films such as Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and Miller’s Crossing. But there may be no better Coen Brothers film than No Country For Old Men. If you haven’t seen it, take the day off and start streaming.

Also notable: Se7en, David Fincher’s excellent neo-noir thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives searching for a serial killer who’s obsessed with the Seven Deadly Sins.

Here is the complete list of new films added today to HBO Max. (Films with HBO in parenthesis are also available on the cable/satellite edition of HBO.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

2 Strong, 2018 (HBO)

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

