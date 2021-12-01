Amazon today is adding 29 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The films include Jennifer’s Body, the underrated 2009 black comedy starring Megan Fox (pictured above) as an evil (and supernatural) high school vixen; The Thin Red Line, the searing 1998 World War II drama from director Terrence Malick starring a cast of thousands (so it seems) including George Clooney, Nick Nolte, John Cusack, Sean Penn and Woody Harrelson; and The Usual Suspects, the crafty 1995 drama about a mysterious and ruthless criminal named Kayser Soze (and we won’t say who’s playing him!). Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palmintieri and Benico Del Toro star.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prime:

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

