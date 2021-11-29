Netflix In December 2021: 129 New Titles, 75 Originals

Netflix next month (December 2021) plans to add 129 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 75 Netflix originals.
The new titles will include season four of Cobra Kai, the Netflix original reboot of The Karate Kid movie with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their original roles; season two of The Witcher, the Netflix original dramatic series starring Henry Cavill as a magical monster hunter; Emily In Paris, the Netflix original series starring Lily Collins as a Midwestern woman who experiences culture clash when she moves to France; The Power of the Dog, a Netflix original thriller/western film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as ranching brothers with dangerous secrets;
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2021 to Netflix:
December 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — Netflix Anime
Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
December 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes — Netflix Series
Escalona: Season 1
Single All the Way — Netflix Film
The Whole Truth — Netflix Film
December 3
Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film
Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series
Mixtape — Netflix Film
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentar
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Famil
December 5
Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
December 6
David and the Elves — Netflix Film
Voir — Netflix Documentary
December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy
December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy
December 9
Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary
December 10
Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film
Aranyak — Netflix Series
Back to the Outback — Netflix Film
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series
The Shack
Still Out of My League — Netflix Film
Two — Netflix Film
The Unforgivable — Netflix Film
December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series
December 12
Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
December 13
Eye in the Sky
December 14
The Future Diary — Netflix Series
Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series
The Giver
The Hand of God — Netflix Film
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film
Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
Oldboy
December 19
What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series
December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series
December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film
December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film
Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
December 26
Lulli — Netflix Film
December 28
Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family
December 29
Anxious People — Netflix Series
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary
December 30
Kitz — Netflix Series
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film
December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Stay Close — Netflix Series
Seal Team — Netflix Film
Date to be announced:
Decoupled — Netflix Series
— Phillip Swann