Fox this Saturday night (December 4) will stream the Big Ten college football championship game between Michigan and Iowa in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

The contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday from Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. You can access the 4K stream by clicking on the thumbnail of the game in the app.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

Second ranked Michigan enters the game with a 11-1 record while 15th ranked Iowa is 10-2. Michigan, which could land a berth in the national championship game on January 10 with a victory on Saturday, is a 10.5-point favorite over Iowa.

Click Amazon: See Latest Holiday Deals!

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the 4K broadcast on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The network will simulcast the game in HD on Fox network affiliates.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

