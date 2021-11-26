YouTube TV is offering the first month of service for $14.99, which is $50 off the regular price.

The live streamer says the special price is available as a “limited-time offer.” But it does not say at its web site how long the first month discount will be available so it does not appear to be a Black Friday-only deal.

You can still get a 5-day free trial with the first month discount, which means you can get almost five weeks of service for $14.99.

“Biggest discount ever,” YouTube TV says in a banner at the top of its home page. “Try it free, then $50 off your first month. That’s just $14.99.”

The terms of agreement says the offer is only available to customers who are not current YouTube TV subscribers, have not been YouTube TV subscribers nor participated in a YouTube TV free trial. At the end of the first month, the regular subscription rate of $64.99 a month will apply unless you cancel.

YouTube TV’s pricing has been under fire from subscribers since June 2020 when the streamer raised the monthly rate by 30 percent, from $49.99 a month to $64.99 a month. However, YouTube TV has not raised the base price since then and it has dabbled with various promotional offers lowering the price for the first or three months of service.

— Phillip Swann

