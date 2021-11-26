Sling TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service owned by Dish, is holding a ‘buy one month, get one free’ promotion for Black Friday.

The streaming service normally charges $10 for the first month in a long-running promotion, and $35 a month in subsequent months. However, the new BOGO offer requires you to pay $35 a month in the first month (Sling’s non-promotional rate) with the second month free.

That means you actually save just $10 over the two months with the Black Friday promotion vs. Sling’s normal promotional rate.($45 regular promotion vs. $35 Black Friday promotion over two months.)

The ‘buy one month, get one free’ offer is good from today through Cyber Monday (November 29). You can order either Sling’s Orange or Blue basic plan. (If you order both plans for $50 for the first month, you get the second month of both services for free. Normally, Sling charges $20 a month for the first month of Blue and Orange and the non-promotional rate of $50 in the second month.)

If you don’t cancel after the two months are over, you will be billed the regular rate in month three.

Sling’s Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

To learn more about Sling TV’s BOGO deal, click here.

