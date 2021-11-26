Hulu is now selling its $6.99 a month Video on Demand service for just 99 cents a month for the first year as part of a Black Friday sale. That’s an 85 percent discount.

The deal is available from now until 2:59 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30.

The $6.99 plan, which includes ads, is Hulu’s least-expensive offering. (Hulu also has a VOD plan with no ads for $12.99 a month.)

You are not required to subscribe throughout the year. But if you cancel during the year and re-subscribe, the fee will be $6.99 a month when you do. To maintain the 99 cent a month rate for 12 months, you would need to keep your service without interruption.

To qualify for the 99 cent deal, you also must be a new subscriber, or one who has cancelled more than three months ago. That means if you were thinking of canceling your current subscription, and re-subscribing to get the discount, it won’t work.

To learn more about the Hulu Black Friday deal, click here.

— Phillip Swann

