Looking for a cheap way to watch some premium programming? Amazon Prime is now offering Showtime, Paramount+ Premium, Starz, AMC+, Discovery+ and Epix for 99 cents a month each for the first two months as part of a Black Friday promotion. (Amazon link is an Amazon affiliate link; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon links.)

The 99 cents offer, which is good through November 29, also includes PBS Masterpiece, Noggin, Lifetime Movie Club, BritBox, UP Faith & Family, PBS Kids, Motortrend, PBS Documentaries, Allblk and A&E Crime Central, among others.

After the two months are over, prices for the eligible channels will return to their normal rates unless you cancel. However, you can save as much as $20 by subscribing now. (For instance, Showtime normally cost $10.99 a month. Paying 99 cents a month for the first two months will save you $20. Starz is normally $8.99 a month so you would save $16 if you subscribed for two months.)

In addition to the 99 cents sale, Amazon is offering a subscription to the 2021-22 NBA League Pass for $99, which is 50 percent off the regular price.

