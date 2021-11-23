HBO Max next month (December 2021) plans to add 110 new TV shows and movies, including a much-anticipated ‘same-day’ theatrical release, and several season finales and debuts.

The new titles will include The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the sci-fi saga starring Keanu Reeves as a body-bending hacker named Neo who fights evil in alternative worlds. The movie, which will premiere on the same day in theaters and HBO Max, will be available in 4K HDR as well as Dolby Atmos.

Also notable in December: The season one finale of the new Gossip Girl series; Landscapers, a HBO original series based on a real-life elderly couple who are investigated when dead bodies are discovered in their backyard; And Just Like That, a HBO original sequel series to Sex and the City starring Jessica Sarah Parker; the season three finale of Succession, the HBO original drama about a dysfunctional family of media moguls; and the season 11 finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the HBO original comedy starring the pretty, pretty, pretty irrepressible Larry David.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also be available on the cable/satellite edition of HBO.)

December 1

12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

December 2:

Gossip Girl, Season 1 Finale

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Odo, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 3:

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek, Season 3

Hood River, 2021

Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020

December 4:

The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3

At the Ready, 2021

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

December 5:

Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

December 6:

The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

December 7:

The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

December 9:

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

December 10:

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

December 12:

Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

December 14:

The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

December 15:

Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

December 16:

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

December 17:

A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

December 20:

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

December 21:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

December 22:

After the Sunset, 2004

The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 23:

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

December 24:

Black Jesus, 2014

December 26:

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

December 30:

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A Finale

December 31:

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

