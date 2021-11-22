Amazon next month (December 2021) plans to add 63 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup, including eight originals.

The new titles will include Being The Ricardos, an Amazon original movie starring Nicole Kidman as 1950s mega TV star Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her passionate but philandering husband, Desi Arnaz. The film, which is directed and penned by Aaron Sorkin, will pull the curtain back on the private travails of a public clown. (It will also be available in 4K HDR.)

Also notable in December: With Love, an Amazon original five-episode romantic comedy that follows two siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato) as they search for love on five different holidays; Harlem, an Amazon original comedy series that chronicles four girlfriends in Harlem who, yes, also search for love; the sixth and final season of The Expanse, an Amazon original sci-fi series about an inter-galatical war; and Encounter, an Amazon original movie starring Riz Ahmed as a Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon Prime in December 2021:

December 1

Movies

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

Series

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2 Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

December 3

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

*Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 8

Series *FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 9

*The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 10

*Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3 *The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

December 12

A Christmas Star (2021)

December 16

Theory Of Everything (2014)

December 17

Boxing Day (2021) Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

*With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)

December 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)

December 21

*Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

December 23

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

December 31

Lady Of The Manor (2021) Time Is Up (2021)

— Phillip Swann

