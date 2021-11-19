DIRECTV, YouTube TV to Show Notre Dame-Georgia Tech In 4K

DIRECTV and YouTube TV will offer tomorrow’s college football game between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech in 4K.

The two pay TV services will show the game in 4K on special 4K channels, but they will be the only ones that do. No other provider this season has signed on to air Notre Dame home games in the format. Comcast did last year, but has not this season. (The cable operator did not offer a reason when asked why by The TV Answer Man.)

Unlike Fox, NBC does not provide a 4K feed of live sporting events on its streaming app so there is no other way to watch the game in 4K.

Sixth ranked Notre Dame enters the 2:30 p.m. ET matchup with Georgia Tech with a 9-1 record while the Yellow Jackets are 3-7. The Fighting Irish is a 17-point favorite.

For viewers who don’t have DIRECTV or YouTube TV, Fox tomorrow will offer two more college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The two college games in 4K HDR this Saturday on the Fox Sports app will be the Oklahoma-Iowa State game at noon ET and the USC-UCLA matchup at 4 p.m. ET. (Fox network affiliates will simulcast both games in high-def.). You can access the 4K feed by clicking on the thumbnail description of each game in the Fox Sports app.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts and NBC’s Notre Dame home game broadcasts are upscaled to 4K from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

