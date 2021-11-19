TV Answer Man, I was thinking of subscribing to Disney Plus to watch the new documentary on The Beatles. But I have a question. I know it will be three parts with each part premiering on a different day during Thanksgiving week. But do you have to watch it on those days? Or will it be available to Disney Plus subscribers after the days they are first streamed? I won’t be around Thanksgiving week so this is very important to me. — Sandra, Big Spring, Texas.

Sandra, Disney+ next week will debut Peter Jackson’s long-awaited three-part documentary, The Beatles Get Back. The doc, which will run in two-hour installments on November 25, 26 and 27, is compiled from 60 hours of unseen video footage (and 150 hours of unheard audio) from the Let It Be filming shot in January 1969 by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The Let It Be film, which was released in May 1970, chronicled the tensions between band members that ultimately led to their break-up.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

However, the Jackson documentary purports to show a more balanced view of the band’s final years with previously unseen footage of John, Paul, George and Ringo sharing joyful moments during and in-between musical sessions of the Let It Be filming. Get Back will also include the famous 42-minute Let It Be rooftop concert in its entirety for the first time.

I’ve had a few readers ask me if the documentary will be available to Disney+ subscribers after the original stream dates of November 25, 26 and 27. So I asked Disney+ spokeswoman Kelsie Boudreau.

“Yes, the three-part docuseries will be available on Disney+ following the premiere. The Beatles: Get Back premieres 11/25 – 11/27 on the streaming service,” she said via e-mail.

You will be able to access all three parts beginning on November 27 through the Disney+ menu. Disney has not said how long it will stay on the streaming service after November 27, but you can bet it will be at least a few months, more than enough time for you to check it out when you return from your Thanksgiving trip.

Sandra, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

