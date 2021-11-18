Hulu next month (December 2021) plans to add 105 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including seven Hulu originals.

The new titles will include new episodes of season two of Pen15, the Hulu original about two teen girls who reveal the travails and adventures of middle school. (The trick here is that the two girls are played by adult comediennes Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle while the rest of the class are real-life teens.); Candified: Home for the Holidays, a Hulu original competition series about two teams who race to make a real-life candy house in time for the holidays; season five of Trolls: TrollsTopia, a Hulu original animated series for kids based on the hit movie; and the complete season two of Crossing Swords, a Hulu original fantasy series starring Nicholas Hoult as an evil-fighting knight.

Also notable next month: Mother/Android, a Hulu original sci-fi movie starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Algee Smith as lovers who try to escape an invasion by an artificial intelligence.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2021 to Hulu:

December 1

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ADDICTED (2014)

ALEX CROSS (2012)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL IS LOST (2013)

ARMAGEDDON (1998)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOW (2001)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

THE CRAZIES (2010)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

CUJO (1983)

THE CURSE (1987)

DAYS OF HEAVEN (1978)

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

EARTH TO ECHO (2014)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

FLIGHTPLAN (2005)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)

HER SMELL (2018)

HIDE AND SEEK (2005)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

HOLY MAN (1998)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLERS (2019)

I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009)

JAGGED EDGE (1985)

KING KONG (1976)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997)

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

REGARDING HENRY (1991)

RIO (2008)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SILVERADO (1985)

SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL (1987)

SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STEPHEN KING’S GRAVEYARD SHIFT (1990)

STEPHEN KING’S THINNER (1996)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

TROLL (1986)

THE WARRIORS (1979)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

Available December 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

THE EAST (2021)

Available December 3

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (2021)

THE WORLD OF KANAKO (2014)

Available December 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Available December 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

WORLD WAR Z (2013)

Available December 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special (NBC)

Available December 9

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

SWAN SONG (2021)

Available December 10

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

MATERNA (2021)

Available December 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox) BRIGHTON BEACH (2021)

Available December 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available December 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

RISING WOLF (2021)

Available December 16

DEAD ASLEEP (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

CRYPTOZOO (2021)

TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN (2021)

Available December 17

MOTHER/ANDROID (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

THE NOWHERE INN (2021)

Available December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

