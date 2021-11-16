DIRECTV next week will hold a free preview of five premium channels as part of a Thanksgiving promotion.

The five channels — HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, and Epix — will be available for free from November 24 through November 28.

On DIRECTV, or the DIRECTV app, only the live channels will be free, not On Demand programming. On DIRECTV Stream, the live channels and the On Demand catalog will be available for free.

Consult your on-screen guide for more information such as channel numbers and promo start times.

— Phillip Swann

