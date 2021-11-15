TV Answer Man, I appreciate your advice on technology and TV topics. I am thinking of getting a Roku during Black Friday if there are some good deals. Do you know what the best deal on a Roku is? And I want one that can do 4K. — Edward, Des Moines.

Edward, Roku is slashing prices on several devices and TVs for the annual holiday sale, known as Black Friday. But the best deal I’ve see so far is the Roku Premiere 4K player which is now available for just $19.99, which is 50 percent off the regular price. You can buy the streaming device here at Amazon or other online or retail locations.

(Amazon links in this story are affiliate links; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon affiliate links.)

The Premiere, which can play 4K or high-def video, also offers thousands of channels such as Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max. Note: The Premiere also offers support for 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range.)

The Premiere is connected to your TV using the included HDMI cable, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant so you can control its functions using your voice.

If you’re looking for a newer model of a Roku 4K streaming stick, this one has been reduced to $29, which is 40 percent off. You can learn more about this deal here.

To learn more about the Roku Premiere deal, click here.

Edward, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

