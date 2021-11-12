TV Answer Man, I’ve been watching college football this season in 4K and I am really impressed with the picture. Do you know if any of the bowl games will be in 4K this year? — Juan, Abilene, Texas.

Juan, Fox, ESPN and NBC (Notre Dame home games) this season all produced college football games in 4K, leaving many fans hungry for more. So will any of the three networks offer college football bowl games in the format?

There will be more than 40 bowl games this season, but as of now, only two will be available in 4K. And they are:

* The national championship game on January 10 (ESPN, teams to be announced.)

* The Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on December 28 (Fox, teams to be announced).

Fox will also produce the Big Ten championship game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), but that’s not technically a bowl game. The game will be played December 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Holiday Bowl in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details. The game can also be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Hopefully, in the coming weeks, ESPN, which has the rights to roughly three dozen bowl games, will add a few more to the 4K lineup. But as of last week, an ESPN spokeswoman tells us that the championship game is the only bowl game set for 4K.

During the regular season, DIRECTV and YouTube TV were the only TV providers that offered ESPN’s 4K games in the format. However, other providers could come aboard for the biggest game of the year.

Juan, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

